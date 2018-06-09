Electronic Arts debuted new content for its muliplayer shooter Star Wars: Battlefront II during its 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo event today in Los Angeles.

New content this summer will focus on The Clone Wars, with General Grievous, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Count Deku, and Anakin Skywalker joining the game as new hero and villain characters. The volcanic Mustafar will also be a new planet.

DICE is also adding squads and a new Starfighter mode focusing on attacking capital ships.

The Clone Wars took place during the animated series of the same name and Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. The war leads to Anakin Skywalker’s transformation into Darth Vader.

Battlefront II launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in November. Before launching, the game came under controversy over its loot box system, which would have given players who spent more money a gameplay advantage. Dice would walk many of these features back, rebooting how progression in the game works.

One of Dice’s leaders acknowledged, “We had a rough start” for Battlefront II, but he said that EA remained committed to making the greatest game it could be, with the input from fans.