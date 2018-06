Microsoft revealed during its Electronic Entertainment Expo event in Los Angeles today that it is working on a new Battletoads game.

It will have three-player co-op and hand-drawn 2.5D graphics. It is coming out in 2019.

The trailer did not show any gameplay. Still, this is exciting news for retro gaming fans. This is the first new Battletoads since Battletoads Arcade came out in 1994.