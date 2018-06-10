Having rebranded itself as Beat Games following the instant success of its Steam and Oculus light sword rhythm game Beat Saber, developer Hyperbolic Magnetism has some great news for PlayStation fans today: Beat Saber is coming to PSVR “later this year.”

The game combines the visual style of Tron: Legacy with Star Wars lightsabers, challenging players to slash incoming cubes in synchronization with thumping beats. While each saber can be controlled separately with left and right motion controllers, popular fan videos have shown players completing challenges with Darth Maul-style dual-bladed staffs. Videos of some of the better players have been watched over 300 million times, Beat Games notes, and the Steam version quickly became the store’s top-rated game, selling over 100,000 copies in its first month.

Beat’s CEO Jaroslav Beck created Beat Saber’s 10-song soundtrack, and says that the music will continue to be updated on a regular basis, apparently to add additional tracks from popular musicians and producers. Co-creator and lead developer Jan Illavsky added that the PSVR version will include “fun features for the same endless enjoyment” as the PC version — seemingly a reference to PlayStation users getting the level editor tool we reported on last month.

Additional information on Beat Saber will likely become available at Sony’s E3 booth this week. The PC version sells for $20 and has been in Early Access since May 1.