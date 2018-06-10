Microsoft showed Crackdown 3 during its 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo today in Los Angeles.

Crackdown 3 was supposed to come out for Xbox One and PC in 2016, but the open world game has faced multiple delays. The original Crackdown came out for the Xbox 360 in 2007 and sold over 1.5 million copies. Before E3 started, Crackdown 3 was one of the few Xbox exclusives we knew about.

Crackdown 3 is now coming out in February 2019.

A new trailer showed actor Terry Crews as a character in the game (which looks a lot like his real-life self). The trailer showed the over-the-top vehicles, weapons, and superpowers that the series specializes in, with Crews spouting off choice quotes such as “Somebody give me my jams” along the way. This included a gun that shoots out a dozen or so grenades.