Microsoft showed off new downloadable content for its exclusive platforming shooter Cuphead at its media briefing before the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show today. The Delicious Last Course is due out on PC and consoles in 2019.

This new content features new levels and bosses, and it also introduces the playable character Ms. Chalice. Along with Mugman and Cuphead himself, players will get access to new weapons and charms, which will change up the moment-to-moment gameplay. The Delicious Last Course also introduces what looks like a new villain in Chef Saltbaker, which is a salt shaker who also looks like a chef and/or baker.

