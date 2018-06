Microsoft closed its Electronic Entertainment Expo event today in Los Angeles with the world’s first look at Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a new game from CD Projekt Red, the developer behind The Witcher — the series of hit open-world role-playing games.

Cyberpunk is a sci-fi game set in a world of advanced technology. As the name suggests, it has a cyberpunk aesthetic.

CD Projekt Red announced the game back in 2013.