Bethesda revealed Doom: Eternal during its Electronic Entertainment Expo event today in Los Angeles.

The reboot of Doom came out in 2016 and became a big hit. It was one of our favorite games that year. The sequel will feature a hell-on-Earth setting with twice as many demons as its predecessor.

It continues the reboot’s story, which had the series’ Space Marine hero expressing himself not with words, but guns, his fists, and, somehow, a chainsaw. He battled a legion of demons and monsters infesting an installation on Mars before taking the fight to their home in actual hell.

Doom marked a return to the franchise’s action roots after 2004’s Doom 3, which dumped most of the running and gunning in favor of dark hallways and jump scares. The last game introduced brutal, melee, “Glory Kills” and more mobility to encourage players that rewarded players’ movement and risks with satisfying, ultraviolent finishers.

Bethesda will show more of the game QuakeCon 2018 in August.