It was a Fallout 76 extravaganza at the Bethesda press event ahead of E3. After unveiling details about its multiplayer mode, the size of its map, and the fact that there’s a giant sloth somewhere in the game, Bethesda Game Studios boss Todd Howard showed off a shiny new collector’s edition — the Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition, which will be available November 14.

The Power Armor Edition will come with a map — that “glows in the f*cking dark,” said Howard — figurines, and a T-51 Power Armor Helmet with a functioning headlamp and voice modulation device.

We've always wanted one. The #Fallout76 Power Armor Edition comes with: Wearable T-51b helmet:✔️

Glow-in-the-Dark vintage terrain map: ✔️

24 Fallout Figurines: ✔️

Tricentennial Edition Bonus In-Game Items: ✔️

Fallout 76 is a prequel to all the other games in the series, and will take place in the beautiful (at least, before the radioactivity) hills of West Virginia. Players will be able to build their own towns, and survival will still be a big part of it — though the studio has said it will not be as punishing as other survival games.