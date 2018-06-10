Bethesda showed more of Fallout 76 during its 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo event today in Los Angeles.

Bethesda confirmed rumors that this game will support multiplayer. It will be entirely online. But Bethesda assured that you can still play the game solo. The game will focus on survival, but it will not be as hardcore as other survival games. Death will not reset or take away your progression. It will also expand on the building features introduced in Fallout 4. Players can create their own buildings, towns, and defenses.

Bethesda said that Fallout 76 will four times bigger than its predecessor, 2015’s Fallout 4. Until now, Fallout has focused on single-player experiences. It also a prequel to other games in the series.

It takes place in West Virginia, focusing on the first to emerge from underground vaults after a nuclear winter. Specifically, Vault 76, which was built to celebrate the country’s 300th birthday. The game starts shortly after Reclamation Day, which marks when the vault’s inhabitants leave for the surface.

Fallout 76 will have 16 times the detail of Fallout 4 and feature new systems for things like lighting. You will explore six different regions of Fallout 76.

A new trailer also showed off a giant sloth monster, so that’s awesome.