Bethesda announced during its Electronic Entertainment Expo event today in Los Angeles that Fallout 76 will release on November 14 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Fallout 76 is the series’ first multiplayer game. It is a prequel to every other game in the franchise. Bethesda has said that it will be four times bigger than its predecessor, 2015’s Fallout 4.

Fallout 76 takes place in West Virginia. Players can work together to build towns or even launch nuclear weapons.

The November release date sets up Fallout 76 to take advantage of the lucrative holiday season.