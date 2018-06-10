Microsoft debuted Halo Infinite during its 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo presentation today in Los Angeles. The trailer showed the series’ hero Master Chief on a Halo filled with rhinos and other creatures you wouldn’t expect from the sci-fi franchise.

Halo is Microsoft’s most recognizable exclusive franchise. The original Halo released as a launch title for the original Xbox in 2001. The series went on to sell over 65 million games.

Developer 343 Industries released the last entry in the series, Halo 5: Guardians, in 2015. The franchise also has a real-time strategy spinoff series. Halo Wars 2 came out last year.

The game is powered by an engine called Slipspace. Microsoft head Phil Spencer is calling this Master Chief’s greatest mission yet as he tries to save humanity. The trailer showed some beasts akin to prehistoric rhinos, soldiers, and Master Chief holding his helmet (no head shown, though).