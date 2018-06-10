Fallout 76 is an online multiplayer game that takes place just 20 years after the bombs dropped, but plenty of bombs are still hanging around unlaunched. During its presentation in Los Angeles leading into the Electronic Entertainment Expo, Bethesda revealed that those nukes are a key gameplay mechanic in the next Fallout game.

When Fallout 76 launches in November for PC and consoles, you and your friends will have a chance to chase down to bits of nuclear launch codes. If you are able to piece together an entire code, you can then go to one of the remaining nuke sites to launch a missile. You can even choose where the missile strikes, and then that part of the map will turn into a new fallout zone.

In these fallout zones, the world changes drastically. You’ll have to deal with dangerous radiation, but you’ll also find new enemies that deliver major rewards.