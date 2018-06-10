Avalanche Studios is busy, which may explain why it needed the backing of a new owner. The studio revealed that it is making Just Cause 4, which launches for PC and consoles on December 4.

Like previous Just Cause games, this new entry in the series is an open-world action game with wild action and combat. It also has an irreverent story and characters who always have a quip ready to fire off from the hip.

Here is the first trailer:

Just Cause is coming off a sequel that many fans felt didn’t live up to the second game, and we will have to see if Avalanche attempts to return to a more traditional formula.

In addition to Just Cause 4, Avalanche is also working on Rage 2 for id Software and Bethesda.