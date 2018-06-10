The world of Life Is Strange is back with another story — The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit. Dontnod Entertainment showed off a trailer at Microsoft’s Xbox event ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, and it will be available to download for free on June 26.

The trailer had the soft focus feel of indie films like Juno or Garden State, following the childhood adventures of a character named Chris. He tries to tell his dad to stop drinking, but gets rebuffed — so he retreats into a world where he’s Captain Spirit, fighting against the nefarious Snowmancer. His mother may be dead as well.

None of the main cast of Life Is Strange appears to be in Captain Spirit, but the trailer explicitly says that it’s set in the same universe. And it also seems to tell the coming-of-age story filled with everyday dramas.