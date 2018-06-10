From Software’s Metal Wolf Chaos got the spotlight at Devolver Digital’s wacky parody of Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) press events. The publisher announced that a remastered version, called Metal Wolf Chaos XD, will be coming to PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 later this year.

Metal Wolf Chaos came out in 2004, and FromSoftware teamed up with General Arcade for the remaster. It’s a glorious mech battler starring none other than the fictional president of the United States, Michael Wilson. After the vice president stages a coup, the commander-in-chief does what any other leader of the free world would do — he gets into a mech. Its over-the-top action and voice acting has propelled it as a cult favorite, and Devolver introduced the remastered version by calling it a “masterclass in mech warfare.”

Developer From Software popped up earlier today at the Microsoft press event, unveiling its upcoming title Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, a samurai action adventure that, suffice it to say, is a drastic difference in tone from Metal Wolf Chaos.