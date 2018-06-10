Metro: Exodus is coming in February 2019, but Microsoft showed a glimpse of the game today at its Xbox press conference ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

The trailer showed a train, the Aurora, as it escapes the underground of Moscow and moves into the snow-covered east. The game is the third installment in the Metro series, which is set after a nuclear war takes place in 2013. By 2033, the world is a wasteland, full of mutants and monsters, as well as unfriendly humans.

There’s a lot of action in the Metro: Exodus trailer, including shooting at monsters and “humanimals,” or zombie-like former human creatures. There are flying mutants as well as a giant shark-like creature that tries to swallow your row boats.

And toward the end of the demo, you can see how modular your weapons are, and how you can craft them to suit your purposes. The world of Metro: Exodus will no doubt have scarce ammo, but you’re clearly going to have to use a lot of it just to take down a creature with your machine gun.

The game will run on multiple platforms when it debuts next year. It’s a really vicious wasteland, I’m afraid. But Metro: Exodus will clearly be taking place in the outdoors, with swamps, churches, and other industrial wastelands in the environment. But that may not make it any easier for you to survive.