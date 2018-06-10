As part of the lead up to Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show in Los Angeles, Microsoft today helped developer From Software reveal its next game, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Activision is publishing the game, which looks like a samurai/ninja take on Dark Souls.

Here’s the game in action in the first trailer:

FromSoftware teased Sekiro at The Game Awards in December, but it didn’t reveal any details. Now we know what it looks like, and it is the long-rumored and expected dive into a samurai setting. In it, the samurai what looked to be ogre-like Oni monsters.

We’ll have more on Sekiro as we get hands on it at E3.