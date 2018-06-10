The hit action role-playing game Nier: Automata is coming out for Xbox One on June 26. Microsoft announced this today during its Electronic Entertainment Expo event in Los Angeles.

Nier: Automata came out for PlayStation 4 and PC in February 2017. The Square Enix game has since sold over 3 million copies.

It has been one of the big surprise hits in recent gaming history, and you can see why in this interview from director Yoko Toro and producer Yosuke Saito. This Xbox One port, called the Become As Gods Edition, will introduce it to a new audience.