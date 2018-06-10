Microsoft showed off Ori and the Will of the Wisps today during its 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo event in Los Angeles. The game is coming in 2019.

Will of the Wisps is the sequel to 2015’s Ori and the Blind Forest. Like its predecessor, Will of the Wisps is a Metroidvania, a kind of 2D platformer that focuses on non-linear levels and exploration. Ori and the Blind Forest became profitable just a week after its release, making it a big success for Microsoft. It was also one our Game of the Year candidates in 2015.

The new trailer showed Ori and his friends from the first game raising a baby owl (it makes sense if you beat The Blind Forest). Ori has a new sword-like weapons, and the trailer showed him traversing on minecarts, using a magnet ability to attach to a wheel, and gliding along the back of his new owl friend.