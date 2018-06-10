Arkane Studios is unleashing three new modes in Prey, which players who already own the game can download for free tonight. At Bethesda’s event ahead of the 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, the developer also gave a first look at its upcoming Mooncrash DLC as well as an asymmetric multiplayer mode called Typhon Hunter, which will roll out this summer.

The new content that will be immediately available in Prey tonight includes Story Mode, New Game+, and Survival Mode. Mooncrash doesn’t have a release window yet, but it will be a roguelike take on the main game that will feature new enemies, hazards, and loot in each run.

The multiplayer mode Typhon Hunter will come later this summer, and will pit one player against 5 others, who get to play as Mimics and can disguise themselves just like the in-game enemies. It will also be available in virtual reality, along with a single-player mode that will let folks explore the Talos I space station in a VR headset.

Prey is a reboot of Human Head Studios’ 2006 game of the same name. It locks players up in a hostile space station where they must survive shape-shifting aliens known as Mimics, which can disguise themselves as everyday objects. Depending on players’ decisions, the story can end in many different ways.