Buck up, buckaroos – a pirate’s life is going to get tougher. Rare Games showed off Sea of Thieves updates, the Cursed Sails and Forsaken Shores DLCs, which will be available in July and September respectively.

The new content’s trailer played today at Microsoft’s press event ahead of the upcoming 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo. Rare’s previous updates pitted players against aquatic threats like the great Megalodon, but these will widen the horizons of the world with new areas to explore, filled with fire and ships full of evil skeletons to fight.

Though Sea of Thieves had an outstanding launch, it had trouble maintaining momentum. It debuted in March at the top of the charts, but by April, it had plummeted in the best-selling charts. Despite the drop-off, it’s clear that players are interested in nautical adventures – Sea of Thieves raked in 2 million players in that first month and is Rare’s fastest-selling title. The developer is serious about building up the game to retain interest, tasking four different teams with creating new content for the game.

Sea of Thieves isn’t the only platoon out on the ocean. Redbeet Interactive’s survival game Raft took to the open seas in May, and though the game is still in Early Access, it’s picked up some hype. And we might hear more about Ubisoft’s tactical pirate simulator Skull & Bones this E3.