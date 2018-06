Microsoft revealed that Session will be an Xbox One console exclusive during its Electronic Entertainment Expo event today in Los Angeles.

Session is a skating game. The genre used to be popular with series like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and Skate being hits, but skating games have been rarer in the past decade.

Session could tap into an audience that misses these kinds of games.

Session is a spiritual successor to the Skate series. It received crowdfunding on Kickstarter in 2017.