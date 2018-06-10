Bethesda had a lot to say at its media briefing before the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show in Los Angeles today. The company detailed Fallout 76, showed off Rage 2, and it teased … a lot — including Starfield, which is the first new Bethesda Game Studios property in 25 years.

In a brief aside in a lengthy presentation at the end of the Bethesda event, Bethesda Game Studios boss Todd Howard explained that Starfield is a next-gen single-player adventure. He didn’t share many more details beyond that, but he did show a teaser trailer.

“Starfield is a game we have spent years thinking about and working on,” said Howard. “Something we feel uniquely positioned to deliver.”

And that’s it. Based on the name and the video, it seems clear that this is a science-fiction game set in space. But we’ll probably have to wait until next E3 to find out exactly how it will work.

At least we’ll have Fallout 76 until then.