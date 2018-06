Microsoft announced during its Electronic Entertainment Expo event today in Los Angeles that Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition is coming to Xbox One this winter.

Tales of Vesperia first came out in 2008. The Japanese role-playing game is the tenth installment in Bandai Namco’s Tales series. The franchise has shipped over 16 million games over the years.

Six more Tales games have come out since Vesperia, with 2016’s Tales of Berseria being the most recent.