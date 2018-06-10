Bethesda announced a new The Elder Scrolls games today at its Electronic Entertainment Expo showcase. It’s Elder Scrolls: Blades, and it’s coming to mobile this fall for free to iOS and Android.

It’s a first-person role-playing game with console-quality graphics. You can tap to move or use dual-stick controls. Combat is new and follows specific movements and timings with your touch or stick movements. Bethesda’s Todd Howard said that it harks back to the Arena, the first Elder Scrolls game in 1994.

It will have hand-crafted and procedurally generated dungeons. It has a couple of modes: The Abyss is a roguelike endless dungeon; Arena is 1-on-1 combat; and you can build a town as well. You can create players and use melee weapons and ranged weapons and magic, too. It looks to be a full RPG experience adapted for mobile, not just a big IP that takes an existing mobile game genre. It looks innovative.

Howard also teased how you could play against people in VR from the phone and that it would also be on consoles and PC at some point, but this announcement didn’t have any timing for it.