Bethesda showed revealed new DLC packs for its multiplayer online role-player gaming, The Elder Scrolls Online, during its Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) event today in Los Angeles.

Wolf Hunter will focus on dungeons that feature werewolves. Later DLC will focus on Black Marsh, home to the lizard-like Argonians. The regular content drops keep players engaged, which helps ESO stay relevant and profitable.

Bethesda revealed on stage that the game has had over 11 million players, with 1 million coming from the last year.

The Elder Scrolls Online debuted in 2010. I went through reworks to change the subscription model and remove zone restrictions. The Elder Scrolls Online became available on Xbox One’s Game Pass today.