Bethesda debuted The Elder Scrolls VI today during its Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) event in Los Angeles.

The last entry in the series, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, came out in 2011. This announcement came as a surprise toward the end of the conference.

The Elder Scrolls VI does not have a subtitle. We do not know where it is set, although the short trailer showed a forested mountain range.

The Elder Scrolls series take place in the fantasy world of Tamriel. Most games take place in a single country from that world. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim takes place in (you guessed it) Skyrim, a land inspired by Nordic traditions and mythology.