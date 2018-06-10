We’re getting more Wolfenstein, which is good because killing Nazis is a wonderful thing. During a media event leading into the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show in Los Angeles today, Bethesda revealed Wolfenstein: Youngblood and a Wolfenstein VR experience. The company said it is bringing the series to virtual reality as part of its commitment to bring its “fuck Nazis” message to every platform.

But Youngblood is the big news. It is standalone DLC coming in 2019 to PC and consoles. It stars BJ’s twin daughters fighting against Nazis in the 1980s. As the two main characters suggests, this is a cooperative game that will enable players to experience the Wolfenstein action with a friend.

Youngblood follows decades after the story of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. In that game, BJ fights against Nazis in the United States while his partner Anya is pregnant. By the end of that game, BJ and Anya get married, but she is still pregnant. And now we know that their little family will grow up to continue killing Nazis well into the future.