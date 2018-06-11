Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed is taking us to ancient Greece this fall on both land and sea, as the forces of order and chaos will fight amid the conflict between Athens and Spart.

The French video game publisher made the announcement — which leaked out earlier — at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). It is a role-playing game experience where you will choose your character, Alexios or Kassandra, at the beginning of the game.

You will play that character throughout the whole game, which debuts this fall. You can use the broken spear of King Leonidas to do extra damage to your enemies. The E3 demo showed Kassandra on the island of Mykonos.

Her job is to assassinate a leader in the midst of the city in order to free Mykonos from the rule of Athens. She is spotted fleas on a horse to escape, and tries to get away from various mercenaries. She dismounts and wields a flaming sword against the mercenary, and takes him out with nice finishing moves.

Then the action breaks into a huge battle on the beach. Kassandra hacks her way to a duel with Diocles, the Athenian leader, who has giant clubs. She fells him with a killing blow to the groin. Ouch. The imagery of ancient Greece looks beautiful, and at the very end, we see she must face a Minotaur.