Ubisoft showed off more of Beyond Good & Evil 2 during its Electronic Entertainment Expo event today in Los Angeles.

The first Beyond Good and Evil came out in 2003. Although it was not a strong seller, it attracted a cult following that fell in love with its anthropomorphic animal-filled sci-fi world. Ubisoft teased Beyond Good and Evil 2 in 2008 with a trailer that featured Jade, but the publisher said little about the game since. We finally saw Beyond Good and Evil 2 return at Ubisoft’s E3 show last year, this time with no Jade and a focus on space pirates.

A new CG trailer showed plenty of interesting characters, including a pig cooking on a street food stand and some kind of robot head thingy playing chess. That pig is Pey’j, a major character from the first game. A space ship and its crew then went up against a giant storm before I gigantic vessel appeared. The crew then faced off against a woman that Pey’j identified as Jade, the main character from the original Beyond Good & Evil.

Ubisoft hasn’t revealed a release date yet nor platforms.