Blockchain Connect Conference (Silicon Valley), a futuristic blockchain-technology based conference, research destination, and collaborative event hosted by SV Insight, bringing together the brightest crypto minds from around the world, will officially take place on June 26th and 27th at the San Jose Convention Center in California.

Showcasing top blockchain projects with various influencers and speakers, Blockchain Connect Conference is poised to be the next biggest engagement after the Consensus 2018 in New York City.

“The pace at which blockchain is diversifying and developing is increasing, and despite the volatility in the global cryptocurrency market, it’s hard to deny the power and potential of this technology,” said Paul Li, CEO of SV Insight, hosting the event together with Draper Dragon, HBUS, DHVC, and ConsenSys. “Specifically from the East, an uprising power has emerged in the limelight – this is a truly global movement.”

The world’s most famous blockchain projects have massive communities in China, Korea, and Southeast Asia, with examples like Bitmain: the hottest blockchain concept startup company in the world. Recently investing 110 million USD in Circle, its influence in the mining industry and BCH community is unparalleled.

In addition to crypto companies, a variety a cryptocurrency exchanges have emerged in the East as well, including Huobi, Binance, OKEx, and other popular investment institutions like INBlockchain for EOS, PreAngel for NEO and Node Capital which backed multiple popular projects.

“During this monumental conference, attendees will have a chance to listen and communicate with a series of blockchain VIPs for the U.S., China, and Korea,” said Li. “In the past half year, many new Asian blockchain projects have emerged, including Korea’s ICON, the highly anticipated and fast growing Ontology, cloud computing network of aelf, formal verification company CertiK, and the new internet of NKN, the high throughput of Quarkchain, publishing protocol of U Network and many others.”

The speaker list includes Zhong Shao, CS Department Chair at Yale University; Daeje CHIN, President of Korean Blockchain Association, former CEO of Samsung Electronics; Bobby Lee, co-founder of BTCC; Yanbo Li, founder of NKN; Jun Li, Founder of Ontology and co-founder of Onchain; Jeffery Wernick, Advisor of Qtum; and project leaders from Binance, Huobi, OKEx, INBlockchain, etc.

The intensive and engaging keynotes, panel sessions and market spotlights will include:

Landscape of Korea Blockchain Industry

Anti-Money Laundering: Why It’s Bad for A Crypto Future

Blockchain Challenges from Traditional Business Perspectives

How Token Economy Changed Angel Investment

NKN: The Non-fictional New Kind of Network

Off-chain Scaling Platform: The Inflection Point for Blockchain Mass Adoption

About SV Insight

Bridging the gap between China and Silicon Valley, SV Insight, a leading technology and media company, has collaborated with more than 2,000 innovative companies and products from around the world. Boasting an average page view of 100,000 across all platforms and outlets, as well as over 4 million subscribers worldwide, SV Insight is constantly researching new crypto inventions and developments in emerging sectors.

