The PC Gaming Show is different from other Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) events. It doesn’t focus on a single publisher or game company. Instead, it celebrates PC gaming.

But it still had plenty of announcements and trailers. Below, we list everything we saw at this year’s PC Gaming Show.

This is from Coffee Stain Studios. Satisfactory is a multiplayer first-person game with an emphasis on building. And it has a lot of conveyor belts! Like, so many conveyor belts, guys. It has trains, too! The trailer also showed players riding around in dune buggies. A closed alpha is starting within the next few months.

Neo Cab

The first indie game of the show focuses on a cab driver (or Uber or whatever they’re using in the future) in a cyberpunk world. It is coming out for PC and mobile and devices.

And here’s our first battle royale game of the show. But while most support 100, players, this one has can have upward of 1,000. So, it must be like 100 times better than Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, right?

The Forgotten City

This started off as a mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Now, The Forgotten City is a standalone first-person narrative-focused game. It is coming out in 2019.

Star Control is a classic PC gaming franchise that hasn’t seen a new game in a long time. This new game from Stardock focuses on exploring space. You can discover thousands of planets and interact with strange alien creatures. It is coming out on September 20.

Hunt: Showdown

This one is from Crytek. Hunt: Showdown is a first-person competitive game with monsters.

Archangel: Hellfire

Hellfire is a VR player-vs.-player game with mechs. It is coming out on July 17. It is on early access right now.

The Sinking City

This game focuses on a Lovecraftian mystery. It takes place in an open world and focuses on investigation. And it’s not Lovecraftian without a sanity mechanic!

Warframe: The Sacrifice

Warframe has been out for a few years. The multiplayer cooperative shooter has become a hit thanks to its continued content drops. The Sacrifice is the latest chapter in the game’s cinematic quest. It is coming out this week for PC.

Sega

A montage showed off Sega games Shenmue, Shenmue 2, Shining Resonance Refrain, Yakuza Kiwami, Yakuza Zero, and Valkyria Chronicles 4 on PC.

The Summer Sideshow and Treacherous Skies are new experiences for Killing Floor 2 that are coming out tomorrow.

This is from developer Blindside Games and publisher Tripwire. The trailer showed off summer beaches and marshes on the gulf coast getting ravaged by a shark. You get to play as the shark. The shark even has a skill tree!

Bravery Network Online

The first of three new game announcements from Untitled Publisher. It’s a kind of turn-based RPG with hand-drawn characters.

Morningstar

This is a first-person game that showed off a farm before turning into an abandoned computer office.

Overwhelm

This is a 2D action platformer with simple, pixelated graphics and a lot of shooting. It is out now.

Jurassic World: Evolution

Evolution is a park simulator based on the hit film series. You can read our review here.

Stormland

Stormland is an open-world game that you play in virtual reality. It’s from Insomniac Games. You play as a robot in a lush alien world.

Night Call is set in Paris and has a noir vibe.

Sable is an open-world game with a cel-shading art. It focuses on exploration and solitude.

Star Citizen is a game all about space and ships that fly through it. It’s been in development since 2011.

Genesis: Alpha One

Genesis: Alpha One has you building a space station and explore the galaxy for resources. You also have to fight aliens. Bad aliens! It is coming out on September 4.

Don’t Starve: Hamlet

Don’t Starve is an indie game about, you know, not starving. Hamlet takes place in a new town run by pigs.

Just Cause 4 is the next installment in the open-world game that focuses on explosions and grappling hooks.

Overkill’s The Walking Dead

This cooperative multiplayer shooter is based on the hit TV show.

Telltale’s The Walking Dead: The Final Season

More Walking Dead! This is the last season in Telltale’s episodic adventure game franchise.

Noita

This is a rogue-like with magic and a procedurally-generated world. It also features beautiful sprite-based graphics.

Two Point Hospital

This is the spiritual successor to Theme Hospital, a simulator game that has you running your own medical facility.

Realm Royale

Realm Royal gives the battle royale genre a fantasy twist. It is available now in an alpha form for free.

Ooblets

Ooblets is a farming and creature-collecting game. It sure is cute!

Anno 1880

This is the newest installment in the Anno strategy game series, which focuses on building and maintaining large cities.

This is a top-down, isometric battle royale game. That’s three! It’s inspired by the webcomic Happiness and Cyanide. It takes place during the apocalypse.

This is a new trailer for the next installment in the hit stealth series.

https://youtu.be/b4CgoNHgfe4