Square Enix revealed that Final Fantasy XIV will have a crossover event with Monster Hunter: World today during its 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo presentation in Los Angeles.

Final Fantasy XIV is available on PlayStation 4 and PC. The massively multiplayer online role-playing game has had over 6 six million total players. Monster Hunter: World has been a huge success since launching on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January.

This crossover event could help fans of both games migrate to the other.

Final Fantasy XIV launched in 2010, but players and critics lamented its lack of content and poor gameplay. Square Enix remade the game and rereleased it as Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn, which received a much warmer reception. It has had two expansions since: Heavensward and Stormblood.

