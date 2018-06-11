We’ve been in Los Angeles for two days, and boy, we have a lot to talk about. Join us as we look back on three major conferences from Saturday and Sunday.

Bethesda may have captured the weekend by saying out loud that it is making that game that we all know that it is making. But Microsoft also came out strong with a conference that featured new Halo, Gears 5, and lots of third-party games. EA, meanwhile, had exactly what we thought it would have and nothing else.

We’re tired and hungry, but we’re ready to talk about E3 with you.

Let’s get it!