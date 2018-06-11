Developer Sucker Punch Production’s Ghost of Tsushima got a new gameplay trailer at Sony’s press event ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo. The open-world samurai game will be a PlayStation 4 exclusive.

Ghost of Tsushima is about the Mongol invasion of the island of Tsushima during Japan’s feudal period. In the trailer, we get a view of the Otsuna grasslands, a beautiful field of pale gold that would be idyllic if it weren’t for the dark storm clouds in the distance. As the hero Jin traverses it on his steed, he happens upon Mongols and his friend, Masako. The two journey on to rescue a monk who is being held captive in a nearby temple.

Jin’s fighting style is deliberate and stylish, reminiscent of the careful choreography of samurai movies. When he drops down on enemies in the temple, time slows down, adding an extra element of drama to his executions.

Unfortunately, Masako is more interested in exacting revenge on the monk for betraying her family, and Jin must duel her to stop her. Even with outside invaders encroaching on their territory, it seems things aren’t so simple and Ghost of Tsushima will explore the various factions and alliances that emerge during a time of crisis.