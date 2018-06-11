Been wanting to play more God of War, but have you finished the main story? Looks like you’ve got something waiting for you, we learned at Sony’s event tonight at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

Shawn Layden, the president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America and chairman of SIE Worldwide Studios, said that the company’s big exclusive from April would be getting a New Game+ mode. This is when you can restart a game after finishing the main story, but you can keep experience, items, and/or other aspects of your progression.

God of War has been Sony’s most successful game for 2018, with the best debut month for any PlayStation game.