Sony showed off a new world for Kingdom Hearts III during its Electronic Entertainment Expo today in Los Angeles. It’s another level based on the Pirates of the Caribbean films.

Kingdom Hearts II had a world based on the original Pirates of the Caribbean movie. This new level looks like it’s taking inspiration from the third film, At World’s End.

The new trailer showed Sora, Donald, and Goofy in new pirate outfits. Jack Sparrow was also back, and we’re getting ship combat (eat your heart out, Ubisoft).

A special package only for PlayStation 4 will include Kingdom Hearts III, Kingdom Hearts II.8, and the Kingdom Hearts I + II complications. Sony is also making a special edition Kingdom Hearts PS4.