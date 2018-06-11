Ubisoft announced during its Electronic Entertainment Expo event today in Los Angeles that the Donkey Kong DLC for Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is coming out on June 26 for the Nintendo Switch.

Mario + Rabbids came out last year. The surprising crossover is a tactics game that has Mario and friends teaming up with Rabbid doppelgangers. It had been one of the most successful third-party games for the Switch.

This DLC adds Donkey Kong and his Rabbid friend as new playable characters. It also adds a new, tropical world to explore filled with new enemies.

But the best part might be the musical performance onstage, the second of the day for Ubisoft as it showed a light spirit and fun during the E3 event.