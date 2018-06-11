Oculus Studios is launching a virtual reality tour of the Anne Frank House, a home in Amsterdam where the famous author hid from the Nazi’s from 1942 to 1944 during World War II.

I’ve seen the outside of Anne Frank’s house. But I never stepped inside. Now I could do see inside that place that has become a memoir of the Holocaust in VR. It’s another one of those things you can only do in VR.

Timed with Anne Frank’s 89th birthday, on June 12, the Anne Frank House, Force Field VR and Oculus Studios are launching Anne Frank House VR. Anne Frank wrote a moving diary of hiding from the Nazi occupation. It’s a book that has lasted for generations, and my kids read it during high school.

Image Credit: Anne Frank House

The tour will allow people from around the world to experience the hiding place of Anne Frank and seven other people in the Secret Annex. The experience runs for 25 minutes, touring all of the rooms of the Secret Annex furnished in the style of the time spent in hiding.

Oculus is launching Anne Frank House VR at a ceremony held at the Anne Frank House museum in Amsterdam on June 12.