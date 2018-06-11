Remedy and publisher 505 Games showed off Control at the PlayStation media briefing in Los Angeles today. As part of the event, which leads into the Electronic Entertainment Expo, Sony revealed a trailer that shows a woman working through a bizarre labyrinth where she can control gravity and float through the air.

Here’s the trailer for Control: c

Remedy is best known for Alan Wake and Quantum Break. The studio worked closely with Xbox in the past, but it is now partnering with 505 and appearing on PlayStation. But 505 is a multiplatform studio, so it’s likely that Control will still appear on PC as well as Microsoft’s console.