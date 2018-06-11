Square Enix revealed that it has developer Platinum Games working on a new game called Babylon’s Fall for PlayStation 4 and PC. It is due out in 2019, but details beyond that are scarce today at the 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show in Los Angeles.

In a trailer, Platinum showed an animated scroll of the history of Babylon, but we didn’t get any gameplay. We do get a quick moment near the end of the video of a character attacking what looks like a large enemy, and this is likely artwork from the game itself. But we’ll probably have to wait for more info about what Platinum is doing next.

Here is the trailer:

Platinum Games is best known for building Nier: Automata and Bayonetta, and many gamers consider the studio the best action-game developer in the world. Square Enix has grown closer to the company, which is independently owned, following the release and success of Nier. Now that relationship is resulting in Babylon’s Fall.