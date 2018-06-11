Ubisoft announced today during its Electronic Entertainment Expo event today in Los Angeles that Rainbow Six: Siege has over 35 million players.

That number was at 30 million the last time Ubisoft released player numbers. That was on April 12. Rainbow Six: Siege is continuing to attract a ton of players at a steady pace, showing that Ubisoft is doing a good job of maintaining this live-services game and growing its community.

Live services are crucial to Ubisoft. These are online games that can go on for years, as long as the designers keep adding new content for players to dig into.

Rainbow Six: Siege launched in 2015 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Siege wasn’t an immediate success when it launched, but Ubisoft’s dedication to supporting the live title with content has given it a long and profitable life.