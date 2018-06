Sony showed off the remake of Resident Evil 2 during its Electronic Entertainment Event today in Los Angeles.

Resident Evil 2 first came out for the original PlayStation in 1998. This is a full remake, with new, modern graphics. At the time, Resident Evil 2 was a phenom, becoming one of the biggest video game sellers in 1998 and was the best-selling game on Sony’s first console.

It is coming out on January 25.