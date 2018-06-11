During its presentation at the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show in Los Angeles tonight, Sony revealed a new, PlayStation 4-exclusive game from developer Squanch and Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland: It’s Trover Saves the Universe.

The bizarre trailer introduced us to Bathtub Guy, a guy who sits in a bathtub. And that’s where he demos the upcoming title even though this is an incredibly dangerous thing to do. Then he dies, predictably, because the trailer warned him and he didn’t listen.

Trover, the hero, is a blank, purple, gummy-looking character, and how exactly he saves the universe is as of yet unknown. But considering this game will have Roiland’s odd, sticky fingerprints all over it, we doubt it will be very straightforward.

Trover Saves the Universe will be compatible with the company’s VR headset.