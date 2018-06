Sony announced Nioh 2 during its Electronic Entertainment Expo event today in Los Angeles.

The first Nioh came out for PlayStation 4 in 2017. It was a big hit, selling more than 2 million copies, so a sequel makes sense.

The series is from Team Ninja, a studio known for action games like Nioh and Ninja Gaiden. It has you playing as an Irish samurai in a fictional version of 1600 Japan with Dark Souls-like difficulty