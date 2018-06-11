Star Citizen first went into development eons ago, and now it is back for yet another tease at The PC Gaming Show today at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). Is it coming out? Is it even a video game? Why is any of this happening?

I don’t know, but here’s the trailer about the game entering version 3.2 of its playable alpha.

Star Citizen is ostensibly a game about exploring space online in ships that costs thousands of real-world dollars. It started raising funds for its development in 2012. I’m sure it will eventually involve cryptocurrency at some point.