Publisher Stardock revealed that it is launching its space exploration game Star Control: Origins on September 20 on the PC. This game simulates an entire universe all at once at the same time, and players are free to investigate planets, stars, and entire planetary systems however they want.

Stardock also debuted a new gameplay trailer that shows off some of the Star Control action during the PC Gaming Show at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

Star Control: Origins is the latest game in the classic PC gaming franchise, so this isn’t a remake. But it also isn’t a sequel or a prequel. This is complete reboot that is wholly separate from the series up to this point.