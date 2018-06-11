Ubisoft and Nintendo are collaborating again. Star Fox will be in Ubisoft’s Starlink: Battle for Atlas, which is launching for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch on October 16. Star Fox will only be on the Switch version.

Ubisoft announced the collaboration during its Electronic Entertainment Expo today in Los Angeles.

Starlink is an action-adventure game with spaceships, so it’s a natural for Nintendo’s Star Fox. Ubisoft has been forming a strong relationship with Nintendo. Last year, Ubisoft released Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle last year for the Switch, and it has become one of the system’s most popular third-party games.

The French publisher showed off the game last year. It uses toys that attach to your controller, taking the ideas from the “toys to life” craze that started with Skylanders and deepening them.