Ubisoft showed off more of The Division II during its Electronic Entertainment Expo event today in Los Angeles. Notably, Ubisoft revealed that the sequel will have raids.

Raids are the most challenging cooperative experiences that online games offer as you fight together against difficult foes. The first Division did not have these, but the sequel will let eight players team up for this end-game content.

The Division II is coming out on March 15 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Ubisoft is planning to supports The Division 2 with free updates, including three major episodes that will release in the first year.