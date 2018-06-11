The latest trailer for The Last of Us: Part II started with a soft and sweet dance between Ellie and a potential love interest, but it wasn’t long before the scene shifted and she was slitting someone’s throat. Naughty Dog’s upcoming game got the spotlight at Sony’s press event ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.

The Last of Us won awards for its grim, atmospheric take on the postapocalyptic world, which was on full display in tonight’s trailer. Ellie skulked through the bushes, watched a man hanging from his wrists get stabbed, and snuck up on enemies to execute brutal takedowns. The dangers she encounters aren’t the infected, but rather people wielding axes and guns.

“I’m just a girl, not a threat,” said Ellie at the start of the trailer. This is clearly not true, because she sure knows her way around a machete. And though Naughty Dog didn’t show us too much more about The Last of Us: Part II’s story tonight, the character piece certainly set the mood for the upcoming sequel.